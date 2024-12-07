Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MarineMax by 342.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 150,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. MarineMax’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

