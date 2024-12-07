Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cencora by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,623,000 after acquiring an additional 370,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 155.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,828,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 195,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $243.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.83 and a 1-year high of $253.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cencora

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.