Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.24%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

