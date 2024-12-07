Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,200 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $176.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.