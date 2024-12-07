Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,600 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

SXC stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.