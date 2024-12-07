Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,600 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $4,340,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,411 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kanzhun by 128.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.