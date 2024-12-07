Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alight were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 584,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,575,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Alight Trading Down 0.3 %

Alight stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Alight’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other news, insider Gregory A. George sold 84,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $645,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,285.20. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,414.75. This trade represents a 84.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334,929 shares of company stock valued at $43,895,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

