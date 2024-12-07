Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 145,201 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

CZR stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

