Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cinemark by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,253,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNK opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.