Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $654,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

