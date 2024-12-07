Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

