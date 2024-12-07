Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axonics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,681,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $15,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3,961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185,809 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in Axonics by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 429,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

