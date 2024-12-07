Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 44.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 56.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

GRBK opened at $67.79 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $84.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

