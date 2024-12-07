ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 365.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

