Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,500,047. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATY opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

