Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 704 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.5 %

TNDM opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

