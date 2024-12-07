Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 624,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

