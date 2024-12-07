Cerity Partners LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently -22.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JXN. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.