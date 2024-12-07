Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %
DOX stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
