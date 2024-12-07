Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

DOX stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.