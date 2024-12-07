Cerity Partners LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 396.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.42 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

