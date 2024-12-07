BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Upwork were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPWK. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Upwork by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upwork by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Upwork by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Upwork Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,221 shares in the company, valued at $20,080,757. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $515,564.10. The trade was a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,163. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

