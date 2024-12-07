Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $74,000 in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

