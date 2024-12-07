Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $665,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,820 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,218 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

