Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $706,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 2.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,222 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hayward by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

