Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $77,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lennox International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,115,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,632.82. This represents a 22.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total value of $199,215.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,393.95. This trade represents a 13.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $660.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.40 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.43 and its 200 day moving average is $577.12.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.38.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

