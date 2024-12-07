BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 88,771 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 188.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TELUS were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,468,000 after buying an additional 1,501,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after buying an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 872,235 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 636,845 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %

TELUS stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 253.19%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

