Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $125,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $444.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.53.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

