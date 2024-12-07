Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.58 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

