Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $426,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.