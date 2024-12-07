Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,189 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 912.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

