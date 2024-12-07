Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,107.20. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

