BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.68 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

