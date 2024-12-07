Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,802,000 after buying an additional 1,910,212 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $13,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,252,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

