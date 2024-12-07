Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,733 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1,155.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

