ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 126.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 438,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

