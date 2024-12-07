Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 59,006 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1,985.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

