Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,704 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,746.74. This represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,975.00, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.