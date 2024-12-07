Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brady by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brady by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. The trade was a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

