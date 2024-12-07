Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 100.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Enpro by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 133,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $197.37.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.