TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.