Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 107.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 197,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.09 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. American States Water’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWR

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.