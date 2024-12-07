Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $758,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

