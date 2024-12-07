Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 711,185 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.8 %

ALGM opened at $21.21 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.