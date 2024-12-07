Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $799,000 Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 318.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ARM were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.67. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

