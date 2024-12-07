Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $100.60 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

