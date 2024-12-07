Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after purchasing an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 243,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $498.63 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $506.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

