Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $781,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 172.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.92 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

