Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $724,000 Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camtek were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 723.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 550,854 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Camtek by 3,005.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

