Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 447 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MHO opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25.
MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
