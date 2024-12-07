Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 447 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.