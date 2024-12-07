Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 34.58%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

